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Rock pools by kjarn
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Rock pools

Walked amongst these at Malabar Headland
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Shutterbug ace
Love the colors and the pov.
July 26th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you for the fav
July 26th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Great pov!
July 26th, 2026  
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