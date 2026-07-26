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207 / 365
Rock pools
Walked amongst these at Malabar Headland
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2026 1:00pm
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malabar
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rock pools
Shutterbug
ace
Love the colors and the pov.
July 26th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you for the fav
July 26th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Great pov!
July 26th, 2026
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