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Amazing Clouds by kjarn
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Amazing Clouds

I like skies like this
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Kathy ace
I like the deep blue sky. It's almost like looking over a cliff at the ocean.
July 27th, 2026  
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