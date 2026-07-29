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Front lawn? by kjarn
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Front lawn?

The weirdest front lawn I've ever seen. The plants appear to be Casuarina Glauca (Cousin It), an Australian native ground cover
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's really amazing - like lots of green mini versions Cousin Itt from the Addams Family!
July 29th, 2026  
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