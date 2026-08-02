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Tunnel
I saw this amazing tunnel shadow and thought, unusually, that it would look good in black & white
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2026 1:52pm
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black and white
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shadows
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tunnel
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kate-bw
Annie D
ace
Fabulous shadows and they do look great in B&W
August 2nd, 2026
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