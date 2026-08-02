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Tunnel by kjarn
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Tunnel

I saw this amazing tunnel shadow and thought, unusually, that it would look good in black & white
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Annie D ace
Fabulous shadows and they do look great in B&W
August 2nd, 2026  
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