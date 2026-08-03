Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
215 / 365
Festival of the Nine Birds
Latest completed jigsaw
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
5839
photos
133
followers
129
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2026 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
cross & glory
,
festival of the nine birds
Susan
ace
What a fun shot
August 3rd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I like puzzles within puzzles. It helps me organize the pieces.
August 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close