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Amelia by kjarn
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Amelia

My granddaughter patiently waiting for lunch
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Kate A 🇦🇺

ace
@kjarn
Was a mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison but retired in 2026. I live in Sydney Australia and am a Mum to...
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Mags ace
Beautiful brown eyes.
August 5th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@marlboromaam Two of them are brown eyed like their father and the other two are blue eyed like their mother
August 5th, 2026  
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