Christmas plate by kkinman
Christmas plate

Painted this plate a few years ago and still love it.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Kathy K

@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 25th, 2019  
