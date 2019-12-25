Sign up
Christmas plate
Painted this plate a few years ago and still love it.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Kathy K
ace
@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955U
365
,
project
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 25th, 2019
