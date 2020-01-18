Previous
Next
Bird of Paradise by kkinman
147 / 365

Bird of Paradise

Sunlight on a bird of Paradise in front yard
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Kathy K

ace
@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise