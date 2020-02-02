Sign up
Previous
Next
153 / 365
A happy creek
A nice discovery during a morning walk
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Kathy K
ace
@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
153
photos
3
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955U
Taken
1st February 2020 10:06am
Tags
365
,
project
