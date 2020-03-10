Sign up
Previous
Next
176 / 365
Lovely purple blossoms
Spring flowers before the hot summer.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Kathy K
ace
@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
176
photos
3
followers
3
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Album
365
