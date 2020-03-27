Previous
My piano
My piano

I bought this piano in California 50 years ago. It has been moved to Washington and then Arizona. My mon played on it, my kids learned to play many songs on it, now even my grandkids have entertained us on it.
27th March 2020

Kathy K

