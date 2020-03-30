Previous
Next
I love quilts by kkinman
184 / 365

I love quilts

This is the one I am sewing while staying home because of the virus. Making my time count.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Kathy K

ace
@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise