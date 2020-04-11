Previous
Easter display by kkinman
187 / 365

Easter display

My Easter display 2020. No one coming for dinner due to the covid-19 virus. A strange Easter.
11th April 2020

Kathy K

@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
Photo Details

