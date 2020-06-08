Previous
Music box by kkinman
202 / 365

Music box

Received this musi box from my brother. Been so long since I wound it I had forgotten the tune it played.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Kathy K

I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
