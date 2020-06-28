Previous
Next
Happy July 4th by kkinman
207 / 365

Happy July 4th

Decorated candy for friends.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Kathy K

ace
@kkinman
I am a retired school teacher living in Scottsdale , Arizona. Even in the summer when the temperature is above a 100 degrees, you will find...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise