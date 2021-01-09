Previous
Vintage by klassenphoto
Vintage

I really like this old Nikon FE film camera from another era. Still gets used very occasionally. There's something about capturing images on film that still appeals to me. The lack of instant review really makes you think about what you're doing.
9th January 2021

John Klassen

@klassenphoto
