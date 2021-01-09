Sign up
2 / 365
Vintage
I really like this old Nikon FE film camera from another era. Still gets used very occasionally. There's something about capturing images on film that still appeals to me. The lack of instant review really makes you think about what you're doing.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
John Klassen
@klassenphoto
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th January 2021 6:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
vintage
,
camera
,
nikon
,
film
