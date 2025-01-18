Previous
Sound of the Stream by klopfer
Sound of the Stream

Imagine this being accompanied by the sound of the stream bubbling under the ice.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
I can hear it! Love the caption.
January 18th, 2025  
