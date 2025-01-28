Previous
Frozen in the Afternoon Light by klopfer
26 / 365

Frozen in the Afternoon Light

28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
7% complete

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
What a cool photo! Looks like it might have been a bit treacherous to get there and back, and I like the different looks in the landscape.
January 29th, 2025  
