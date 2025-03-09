Previous
My Second Favorite Falls by klopfer
63 / 365

My Second Favorite Falls

Took my dog along for this shot and she almost lost her ball (and us along with it) down the stream.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact