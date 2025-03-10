Previous
"Water" dog by klopfer
"Water" dog

Yesterday, I called her out for chasing the ball into the waterfall, but she is an eager companion on my photo walks. Here she is today. She is technically a water dog, but doesn't like water!
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Not the worst thing, keeps you from getting uninvited showers...
March 11th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
What a sweet gal. Lucky you despite the non water.
March 11th, 2025  
