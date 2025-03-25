Sign up
A foot in the falls
Needed to get just a little wet for this angle.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Eric Klopfer
@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th March 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
It’s was worth it… stunning capture
March 25th, 2025
