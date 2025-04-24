Previous
Next
No one is home by klopfer
108 / 365

No one is home

Where did the gnomes go?
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact