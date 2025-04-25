Previous
Lining up the perfect shot. by klopfer
109 / 365

Lining up the perfect shot.

I had taken a picture of the day earlier and left the camera out. My cat had a better idea for a picture.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
Eric Klopfer
Photo Details

