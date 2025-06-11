Previous
Photobomb by klopfer
Photobomb

I almost had a great picture of the mushroom until my dog joined :-)
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
