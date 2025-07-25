Previous
Foraging by klopfer
183 / 365

Foraging

First picture after being down for a few days with Covid.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Eric Klopfer

@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact