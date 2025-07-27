Sign up
Previous
185 / 365
Berkeley's polypore (I think)
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
1
Eric Klopfer
@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th July 2025 12:57pm
Beverley
ace
This is incredable … wow what a great find
July 27th, 2025
Kate
ace
A great specimen - my APP also identified it as Berkley's polypore
July 27th, 2025
