Previous
190 / 365
Two openings One destination
I usually post landscapes and nature. But couldn’t resist this one in town. It didn’t hide the fact that trash and recycling wind up in the same bin.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Eric Klopfer
@klopfer
I live in Massachusetts in the US. I split my time between working in the urban eastern part of the state and living in...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th August 2025 5:42pm
