4 Feb 2021 by klowchan
4 Feb 2021

A selfie in the board room where I had my first official meeting as an Account Manager in McCann. This was taken in Board Room 1963.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Chloe Adarayan

@klowchan
Been wanting to take photos on a daily basis and I feel like doing this project will help me a bit with this goal
