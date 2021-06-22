Previous
06202021 by klowchan
4 / 365

06202021

Rate opportunity to see an officemate. Here's Sir Ric bringing my laptop all the way from BGC to home! ♡
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Chloe Adarayan

@klowchan
Been wanting to take photos on a daily basis and I feel like doing this project will help me a bit with this goal
1% complete

