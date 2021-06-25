Previous
06242021 by klowchan
6 / 365

06242021

Realized how bad it is when I forget taking one a day. I should really set alarms for this so I don't forget.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Chloe Adarayan

@klowchan
Been wanting to take photos on a daily basis and I feel like doing this project will help me a bit with this goal
1% complete

