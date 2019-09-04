Previous
Loitering by kmack
3 / 365

Loitering

The fog had left us unable to see icebergs so we were forced to loiter outside Endicott Arm on our way to Dawes Glacier. It was eerily quiet.
4th September 2019 4th Sep 19

K-Mac-K

ace
@kmack
