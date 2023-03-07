Previous
Budding by kmccoy
27 / 365

Budding

I’m not sure if I’m understanding depth in taking pictures. Here I can see spring is wanting to come out and say hello. I hope this is “depth”.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Kirstin

@kmccoy
7% complete

