68 / 365
Backstroke
Action shot… timing is everything. Swimmer is competing in backstroke.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Kirstin
@kmccoy
Views
0
365
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
12th July 2025 8:24am
water
race
splash
championship
swim
sport
swimmer
compete
