Winter Painting by kmichelle83
2 / 365

Winter Painting

I’ve been slowly collecting things for when I buy a house. I love the different details in this painting and I look forward to hanging it in my new home!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Kerry Michelle

@kmichelle83
This year coming up is a big one - turning 40, traveling, buying a house, reconnecting with family, remembering why I love my career, searching...
