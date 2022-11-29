Previous
Trees Are Terrific by kmichelle83
5 / 365

Trees Are Terrific

Spent the entire day outside learning about trees. Even though it was chilly, I loved taking this year’s class on a field trip. We had a great day!
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Kerry Michelle

@kmichelle83
This year coming up is a big one - turning 40, traveling, buying a house, reconnecting with family, remembering why I love my career, searching...
