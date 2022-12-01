Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Random act of kindness
As I was walking through the hallway today a 4th grader came up to me and put this in my hand, then walked away. What a sweet surprise!
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry Michelle
@kmichelle83
This year coming up is a big one - turning 40, traveling, buying a house, reconnecting with family, remembering why I love my career, searching...
7
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
note
,
surprise
,
kindness
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close