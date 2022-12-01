Previous
Random act of kindness by kmichelle83
7 / 365

Random act of kindness

As I was walking through the hallway today a 4th grader came up to me and put this in my hand, then walked away. What a sweet surprise!
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Kerry Michelle

@kmichelle83
This year coming up is a big one - turning 40, traveling, buying a house, reconnecting with family, remembering why I love my career, searching...
1% complete

