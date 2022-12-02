Previous
Snowflake Ornament by kmichelle83
8 / 365

Snowflake Ornament

Excited for the annual family Ornament Exchange tomorrow! This is my contribution. I hope whoever ends up with it likes it as much as I do.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Kerry Michelle

@kmichelle83
