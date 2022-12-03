Sign up
9 / 365
My prize!
Another fun family ornament exchange! I’m happy with my prize!
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Kerry Michelle
@kmichelle83
This year coming up is a big one - turning 40, traveling, buying a house, reconnecting with family, remembering why I love my career, searching...
9
365
iPhone 12 mini
3rd December 2022 5:03pm
ornament
elf
