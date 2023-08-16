Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
Sold!
Actually not a photo from today because it was moving day so a very busy day, but today was moving day. I am a homeowner for the first time! Such a wild mix of emotions!
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry Michelle
@kmichelle83
Documenting my first year as a homeowner
1
photos
2
followers
2
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close