Saturday Night by kmichelle83
4 / 365

Saturday Night

Day 4: Busy day with more unpacking and work at the house. Decided to go out and relax at Subset Cove. The live music was so fun!
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Kerry Michelle

@kmichelle83
Documenting my first year as a homeowner
1% complete

