Lazy Sunday by kmichelle83
Lazy Sunday

Day 5: Today was the calm before the storm. This was probably my last work-free Sunday for a while so I enjoyed the slow pace.

Photo: Love the paper flowers I got at a unique decor shop.
Kerry Michelle

Documenting my first year as a homeowner
