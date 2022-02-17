Previous
The calm before the storm. by knightpix
86 / 365

The calm before the storm.

My garden looks so tranquil. Let’s hope it stays that way as Storm Eunice is forecast to hit tomorrow.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Knight Pictures

@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
