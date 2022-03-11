Previous
Virgin cruise liner “Valiant Lady” at Tilbury. by knightpix
Virgin cruise liner “Valiant Lady” at Tilbury.

I saw another giant cruise ship through my window again today. I was able to get a few shots by the river. This is a 10 second exposure with an ND20 neutral density filter. Lots of red accents to brighten up a dull cloudy day.
11th March 2022

Knight Pictures

@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
