Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
108 / 365
Virgin cruise liner “Valiant Lady” at Tilbury.
I saw another giant cruise ship through my window again today. I was able to get a few shots by the river. This is a 10 second exposure with an ND20 neutral density filter. Lots of red accents to brighten up a dull cloudy day.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Knight Pictures
@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
108
photos
8
followers
8
following
29% complete
View this month »
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
11th March 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
river
,
thames
,
virgin
,
tilbury
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close