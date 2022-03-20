Sign up
117 / 365
Garden plants and bokeh
With the weather improving, I'm getting to spend more time in the garden. I used a Canon 600D and an old manual Helios 44-M lens for that swirly bokeh effect.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Knight Pictures
@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
119
photos
8
followers
8
following
32% complete
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
3
365
Canon EOS 600D
20th March 2022 3:58pm
Public
spring
,
bokeh
,
plants
,
garden
,
helios
