161 / 365
After the rain
Hopefully, the weather should improve after this afternoon’s sudden, unexpected downpour.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Knight Pictures
@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
sky
weather
clouds
spring
rain
