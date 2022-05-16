Sign up
173 / 365
The sun comes up, it's a new day dawning
Quite a roller coaster. Today started off nice and bright with the sun hiding behind a cloud in the east.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Knight Pictures
@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
173
photos
8
followers
8
following
47% complete
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Views
8
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 600D
Taken
16th May 2022 5:46am
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
morning
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
daybreak
