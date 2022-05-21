Previous
Next
Fire in Rooftop Bar at Stratford Centre by knightpix
178 / 365

Fire in Rooftop Bar at Stratford Centre

21st May 2022 21st May 22

Knight Pictures

@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise