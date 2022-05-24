Sign up
181 / 365
Raindrops on the tabletop
The rain has been quite intense over the last two days. Looking out of the back door, I could see raindrops hitting the top of the garden table making interesting shapes.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Knight Pictures
@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
Tags
rain
,
wet
,
table
,
shapes
,
raindrops
,
surface
