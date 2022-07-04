Previous
Spitfire over Surrey by knightpix
222 / 365

Spitfire over Surrey

A WWII Supermarine Spitfire spotted flying over Clacket Lane services on the M25.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Knight Pictures

@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
