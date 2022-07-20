Previous
World War II Dakota (DC3/C47) by knightpix
World War II Dakota (DC3/C47)

These WWII aircraft including spitfires fly past my window regularly and I never seem to have a proper camera or a 300mm lens when they go past. I just managed to capture this DC3 through the vertical blinds with a DSLR and 135mm lens.
Knight Pictures

@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
