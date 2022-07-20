Sign up
World War II Dakota (DC3/C47)
These WWII aircraft including spitfires fly past my window regularly and I never seem to have a proper camera or a 300mm lens when they go past. I just managed to capture this DC3 through the vertical blinds with a DSLR and 135mm lens.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Knight Pictures
@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 600D
Taken
20th July 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aircraft
,
plane
,
transport
,
cargo
,
dakota
,
wwii
,
skytrain
,
ww2
,
dc3
,
c47
